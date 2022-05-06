Rosario, Sinaloa.-claudia liliana valdezmayor of Rosario, Sinaloa lamented the murder of the journalist, Luis Enrique Ramírez, and asked that justice be done for his death.

In social networks, the mayor also condemned the events and on behalf of the City Council expressed condolences to friends and family of Ramírez Ramos.

“I join in the penalty for the unfortunate murder of journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez. We condemn the act. Let there be justice,” Claudia Valdez wrote.

Like the mayor, other councilors also expressed their condolences and condemned the murder of the journalist, some of them were; Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, mayor of Culiacán, Luis Guillermo Benítez, mayor of Mazatlán.

Read more: Did Luis Enrique Ramírez report death threats? This was said by the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office

In the same way, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya also joined in the sentence and condemned the journalist’s murder, and also asked the prosecution to immediately investigate the case in order to clarify the murder.