Venezuelan actor Omar Rudberg participates in the Netflix series “Young royals”, which tells the story of the heir to the throne, Prince Wilhem, and his arrival at the Hillerska boarding school, where he questions his future as a monarch and falls in love of Simon, played by Rudberg. In this note we tell you more about the Latin protagonist of this series.

Who is Omar Rudberg?

Omar Josué Rudberg González is a 23-year-old Swedish-Venezuelan actor and singer.

He was born on November 12, 1998 in Caracas, Venezuela. However, at the age of 6, she moved to Sweden with her mother. He grew up in Kungsbacka.

How did you start your career as an actor?

Before “Young royals”, Omar had never acted, having first found success as a singer in Sweden.

He was a member of the boyband FO&O between 2013 and 2017. A year later, when the group finally broke up, he began his solo career with the single “Qué pasa”. The now actor even participated in the 2017, 2019 and 2022 editions of the Melodifestivalen.

However, in the year 2021, he became internationally known for playing Simon in the Netflix series “Young royals”.

How many languages ​​does Omar Rudberg speak?

Speech Swedish, Spanish and English. Since he released his first single, Omar has played with these three languages ​​in most of his songs, since he uses music as a way to eliminate borders and cultural differences.

The young actor mentions in an interview his favorite things about Venezuela. Photo: Capture Twitter

What is Rudberg’s latest music video?

In 2018, Omar released his first solo single “What’s happening?” and since then it has been quite successful. With her song “Dum” she got a gold certificate in Sweden. Four months ago she premiered the music video for “Todo de ti”, a version of the Ace of Base group’s song “All that she wants”.

Omar is a versatile artist: he not only works as an actor and solo singer, but last year he released an EP with versions of three songs that appear on “Young royals”. These are “Symphony”, “Remember” and “It takes a fool to remain sane”. For the cover of this last song he poses lying on a bed, with a crown that covers his face.

What relationship do Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding have?

The Venezuelan actor and Edvin Ryding, who plays Prince Wilhelm in the series, met during the second round of castings for the series and “immediately clicked.” In fact, they consider each other best friends in real life.