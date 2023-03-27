Who is Nicola Di Bari, the guest singer-songwriter on Today is another day

Who is Nicola Di Bari, guest on Today is another day? Michele Scommegna, known by the name of Nicola Di Bari, was born on 29 September 1940 in Zapponeta, a hamlet in the municipality of Manfredonia (Foggia), a city where he attended high school as a boy, after his father enrolled him in classical studies . He leaves Puglia to move to Milan in search of success as a singer. After hearing him sing, some fellow masons push him to pursue a musical career, and so Michele, having chosen the stage name of Nicola Di Bari, in honor of the saint, of whom he is devoted, participates in a competition of new songs in 1961 with one of his songs, Piano… pianino…, and wins it.

The turning point came in 1970. Gianni Morandi should bring the song La prima cosa bella to the Sanremo Festival, a song with music written by Nicola Di Bari and lyrics by Mogol, but the Bolognese gave up shortly before the festival and RCA chose the singer-songwriter from Foggia, to be placed side by side with the Ricchi e Poveri. The song is placed second and proves to be a great success, giving the singer great notoriety.

The following summer he released a very successful new piece, Vagabondo, which also conquered the charts in South America and Spain, and in the autumn he repeated the success of the previous 45s with A little girl like you. Nicola Di Bari still imposes himself on the general public and wins Sanremo in 1971 with The heart is a gypsy paired with Nada, in the same year Canzonissima also wins with Guitar plays more slowly.

Private life

Who is Nicola Di Bari’s wife? The singer-songwriter has been married since 1967 to Agnese, the first love he met when he was young. The singer-songwriter recently confessed that he was in love with his wife, with whom he had four children, as if it were still the first day of marriage. “To think that when I met her, since I was a little reluctant to marry, I thought ‘this one takes me to the altar’ and in fact she succeeded well”, he told the microphones of Storie Vere.