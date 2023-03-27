Junior fan died after a heart attack in the middle of the game; he was an employee of the Char

The Barranquilla Junior is still in free fall. Despite the arrival of Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez to the technical direction of the team, the shark does not find the formula.

This Sunday, against Unión Magdalena, once again he gave a concert of errors and did not know how to sustain a 0-2 in favortwo minutes from the end of regulation time.

The complex thing is that Junior is penultimate, with eight points; the same ones that Cali has, colero. And, in the midst of this situation, it was learned that a Junior fan, an employee of one of the companies that owns the team, He died of a heart attack during the classic against Unión.

Junior fan dies in the middle of the game

As reported by his friends, Oswaldo Vargas, who had worked for years as a messenger for the Olympic Radio Organization, suffered a heart attack in the middle of the game that Junior missed.

“Great server, passionate about soccer. Peace in his grave and our solidarity with the family”pointed out the communicator Ricardo Ordoñez on his Twitter account, about the death of Vargas, an employee of one of the main firms of the Char family, owner of the Junior.

“A good person, kind to everyone, helpful, much loved and appreciated by all. Like the song by Tite Curet Alonso, have a good trip!”commented Juan Rodelo, another communicator from the region.

I receive bad news: our friend and co-worker at Organización Radial Olímpica, Oswaldo Vargas, has passed away. A good person, kind to everyone, helpful, very loved and appreciated by all.

Like the song by Tite Curet Alonso, have a good trip! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/65RaeysEoX — JuanKRodelo (@JuanCRodelo) March 27, 2023

