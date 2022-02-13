The Superbowl, one of the most anticipated sporting events of 2022, chose the country star Mickey Guyton to sing The Star-Spangled Banner (title of the US anthem), at the start of the final match, on February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The actress Sandra MaeFrank, of the romantic comedy Season of Love (2019), will participate in the act by interpreting in sign language the national anthem and “America the Beautiful”, the latter by the R&B sensation Jhene aiko.

Who is Mickey Guyton?

Born in Texas, 38-year-old Mickey Guyton has been chasing his dream since 2011. His big break seemed to come in 2013 with the ballad “Better Than You Left Me.” Despite getting a standing ovation at the Country Radio Seminar, she didn’t get the push she needed to release her debut album. Her biggest challenge was trying to break into a male-dominated and mostly white music category.

“ I was writing songs aimlessly… and I wasn’t getting anywhere. I was trying to write that country hit that all record labels are looking for, that magical unicorn,” Mickey Guyton told The Washington Post in 2020.

“Black Like Me” by Mickey Guyton

About to throw in the towel, Mickey Guyton co-wrote two songs that would change his life: “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” Y “Black Like Me”both based on their experiences with misogyny and racism.

Outraged by the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, the singer shared “Black Like Me” on her social networks. Later, Spotify used it for Blackout Tuesday, a date that seeks to raise awareness about racial inequality.

The song became an anthem and was nominated for the 2021 Grammy Awards, Mickey Guyton became the first African American to compete in the Country category.

Finally, in the fall of that year, the singer was able to release her long-awaited debut album “Remember Her Name”, Now nominated in three categories at the 2022 Grammy Awards.