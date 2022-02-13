Before the Independiente Santa Fe match against Deportivo Pereirawhich takes place this afternoon at the El Campín stadium, in Bogotá, the fans of both teams met in peace.

In fact, the fans from Santa Fe prepared ajiaco, a typical dish from the capital, for the rival fans.

The moment was shared by the journalist Theo González Castaño on Twitterwho published a video of the fans serving the food and congratulated the people for the initiative.

According to González, the people there are also collecting donations for those affected by the collapse of La Esneda, in Dosquebradas, which later hit the Otún River and continued along the 24th and 25th streets of Avenida del Río, in Pereira, leaving 17 dead and a dozen houses affected.

“Example! The fans of @SantaFe prepared a Santa Fe ajiaco for the Pereira fans outside the El Campín stadium before the match between the two teams. In addition, donations are being collected for those affected by the landslide in La Esneda,” he wrote. Gonzalez in the trill.

It should be noted that this is a common gesture between the fans of Santa Fe and Pereira, because in August 2021, prior to a match between both teams that was played in the capital of Risaralda, the fans of the local team received those of Santa Fe with a sancocho and hydrating drinks.

