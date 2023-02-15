What is inherited is not stolen! Singer Lynn Paz is the niece of the talented Lucho Paz and she is shining brighter than ever. Who is she? We tell you everything.

Shine with your own light! Singer Lynn Peace He is one of the prodigious voices in the north of the country and, although he is not as recognized as the big orchestras, he has worked very hard to achieve everything he has up to now. In fact, her artistic career has been forged for many years without the need to hang on to the fame of her uncle Lucho Paz, who already has a name earned in Peruvian cumbia.

Far from seeking to belong to a recognized northern orchestra, the talented interpreter of “He will not come” has always preferred to make himself known with his own musical company, even if he goes slowly. However, in her native Chiclayo, she is already very popular since her beginnings with the song “Chabela”, which was played throughout the Peruvian territory. Do you want to know more about her? Next, we will give you all the details.

What relationship does Lynn Paz have with Lucho Paz?

The Paz family has been born with a lot of talent and no one can deny it. For this reason, it is not only the singer Lucho Paz and his brother Kike Paz. The latter has one of his daughters, Lynn Peace, in the same artistic category. With these backgrounds as a reference, the artist has managed to handle her skills and move very well in that world.

Who is Lynn Paz?

the young Lynn Peace She is a singer from Chiclayo who, as we mentioned, is the daughter of the remembered Kike Paz and niece of the talented Lucho Paz, both artists recognized for being vocalists of Grupo 5. The artist has exploited her talent as a soloist and has not wasted any opportunity to stand out, since for now she is not so well known on television screens.

The media began to talk about her when her father died, who gave voice to the hit song “La valentina”, because she revealed that the La Karibeña network proposed to interview her to offer condolences on the sensitive death of her father, but she had to express herself. evil from the Chiclayo quintet as part of the media scandal to promote the group Los 5 de Oro.

What does Lynn Paz do?

As we mentioned above, the singer Lynn Peace She is focused on her presentations with her orchestra, which she shares through her social networks. According to what can be seen on her official Instagram account, the artist performs concerts in different parts of the country and her personal brand company has entertainers, dancers, apart from musicians. From her personal life it is known that she has two children, but she does not show if she has a partner.

Likewise, she also runs her clothing and accessories store, called Victoria Store, which she began to promote in the pandemic era. Apparently, the businesswoman is not afraid to risk working in different fields despite the fact that her greatest passion is music.