“I’m going with lead in my shoes, but determined.” Social scientist Loes Kreemers, together with hundreds of others, occupied part of the A12 in The Hague. In this episode Maarten follows this demonstration of Extinction Rebellion. How effective are these types of actions? Floor talks to a pedagogue about how you can give climate change a place in education. How do you make children resilient without making them anxious?

