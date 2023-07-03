At its best! serrano heart is a sanjuanera cumbia orchestra, led by the Guerrero Neira brothers, since its foundation, a little over 30 years ago. A few weeks ago, the partner Lawrence Guerrero It went viral in the media because it was revealed that he was not only part of the band, but also created his own music business, called El Encanto de corazón, which was led by his daughter, Melanie Guerrero.

That did not prevent the musical leader from continuing to be in charge of the organization that he has in the company of his brothers and his entire family. However, it is not known specifically what his role in the band is. Do you want to know what his role is in the Piura group? Next, we will give you all the details.

Corazón Serrano: orchestra of the Guerrero Neira family

A little over 30 years ago, the parents of the brothers Neira Warrior They decided to sell what little they had to support their children’s dream: to sing in their own orchestra. It was thus that they started, with that same name, a small artistic collective that focused on enhancing the talent of San Juan music. Since then, the young people decided to take on their own responsibilities that a large orchestra required, such as being vocalists and musicians, until the number of artists grew and increased.

Over time, the efforts of the family organization gave results and it is reflected in the fact that Corazón Serrano is one of the most popular Peruvian cumbia orchestras, not only in our country, but internationally. It has a wide musical production in its list of songs and, within its cast of vocalists, the most talented singers appear.

What role does Lorenzo Guerrero play in Corazón Serrano?

In addition to having shares and collecting a percentage of all the profits produced by the valued Corazón Serrano orchestra, the musician Lawrence Guerrero is andncharged with directing the musical group and, at the same time, is the composer of some hits that the band plays. This information is shared by the page of the Peruvian Association of Authors and Composers (APDAYC).

It should be noted that most of the siblings Neira Warrior they are also part of the company and each one fulfills a function. In that sense, Yrma Guerrero is a singer, along with the other vocalists, Edwin Guerrero is in charge of production and playing some musical instruments, Leodan Guerrero is the creative director, and so on. All together add support to achieve the great work they do.

What is Lorenzo Guerrero’s project?

The singer Lawrence Guerrero he is undoubtedly one of the leaders of Corazón Serrano for all the years he worked in the company of his younger brothers; However, the businessman decided to continue carrying out his personal projects on his own. In this way, he created his orchestra, called Encanto de Corazón, which, in a way, follows the same format as the San Juan band, with female singers and male musicians.

Among the cast of women is the artist’s daughter, Melanie Guerrero, who stands out for his talent and naturalness on stage. The Republic spoke with the leader of the group about this new venture and he highlighted: “It arises, first of all, from the interest of continuing to promote thecumbia san juanerathe northern cumbia, with a cheerful and mischievous style. Also, with the desire to experience new musical genres.”

Likewise, the musician Lorenzo Guerrero added: “I always say that we were born to produce charming music because we enjoy innovating to give the public what they are looking for, so that everyone can continue with the gozadera. We play from cumbia to rock, without losing our essence.” .

