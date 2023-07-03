The mother of the girl who showed the signal for help on the air of the federal channel subjected the children to physical and mental violence. This was told to Izvestia on July 2 by the father of the child’s younger sister, Karen Tunyan.

“Christina is a rather rude person and treats children quite rudely. In my eyes, indeed, she subjected children to physical and mental abuse,” he said.

The man also showed a document on bringing the girl’s mother to administrative responsibility, dated December 6, at that time she had 18 fines. However, now, according to him, there are 21.

At the same time, he added that she was also accused of improper performance of parental duties.

According to Tunyan’s lawyer Roman Kuznetsov, Christina is a conflict person. In his opinion, a woman uses children “as a shield.”

“She (Christina. – Ed.) Uses children as a shield. Because it has repeatedly happened that she creates a conflict, the situation is heating up, and the children are in front of her, ”said Kuznetsov.

Earlier, on July 1, the mother of the young heroine of the program “Male and Female, Christina, told Izvestia that the father of Milana’s youngest daughter puts children under stress, provokes their tantrums, because he comes with bailiffs. According to her, the child does not want to go to him, because he constantly, regularly behaves aggressively.

On the air of the program “Male and Female” on Channel One on June 21, the divorced parents of the girl became the heroes of the issue “Litigation”, during which interviews with children were shown. The story received a wide response on the Web, when viewers noticed that the older girl, with a smile, telling how much she likes living with her mother, behind the back of her younger sister, showed an international gesture of help for domestic violence.

The grandmother of the girl who signaled for help said that the mother speaks rudely to the children. She pointed out that the girl learned this very sign from the Internet.

As Izvestia found out, in 2018, the guardianship authorities put the family under control. Then it was found that the mother shows rude and aggressive behavior towards children. She also did not follow the recommendations of doctors for the treatment of a girl who was at risk of neurosis from the situation in the family.

Investigators organized an investigation. Maria Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights under the President, addressed the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor’s Office.