Raúl “Z”, aka “Commander Bear“, was linked to process for the crime of extortion with a measure of informal preventive detention for a term of two years or as long as the process lasts.

The defendant was arrested in Pachuca, Hidalgoin collaboration with the Anti-kidnapping Unit of that State; was transferred yesterday by the Attorney General of Quintana Rooremaining at the disposal of the judicial authorities that required it.

Raúl “Z” was linked to the process for his probable participation in the crime of extortion against a lodging center in the municipality of Solidaridadwho in September 2021 demanded a monthly monetary amount, in order to let them work.

In that sense, the FGE Quintana Roo issued a reward token of 500,000 pesossa who provided effective and reliable information that contributed to his arrest.

This amount will not be paid, since it was located thanks to traditional and technological intelligence work by the authorities of Hidalgo and the State.