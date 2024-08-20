Since Anuel AA introduced Laury Saavedra as his new partner in July 2023, media attention has not stopped focusing on the young Venezuelan model. Their relationship, which arose after the singer’s separation from Yailin La Más Viral, has aroused great interest due to the couple’s decision to keep their private life away from public judgment.

Laury, despite her growing fame, has chosen to keep her social media private, which has added a layer of mystery to her personal life. This secrecy, however, has not stopped fans and the media from following the couple’s every move, especially after it was revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

Laury Saavedra: Who is she and what does she do?

Laury Saavedra is a Venezuelan model who lives in Miami, United States. Although little is known about her private life, her figure has gained notoriety since her relationship with Anuel AA was confirmed. The young woman has been pointed out by international media as a digital model, participating in various clothing campaigns that highlight her sculpted figure.

Despite the attention she has received, Laury keeps a low profile, restricting her Instagram account to only a select group of friends, reflecting her desire to protect her privacy amid the media storm surrounding Anuel.

The mystery surrounding his relationship with the singer began to dissolve when, on July 4, 2023, Anuel shared the first image with Laury on his social networks, curiously coinciding with the birthday of his ex-wife Yailin La Más Viral. This gesture, which many interpreted as a public declaration of their new relationship, was just the beginning of a series of publications in which Anuel and Laury showed their love.

With this photo, Anuel and Laury confirmed their relationship. Photo: Instagram

Anuel will be a father again: how was the gender reveal with Laury Saavedra?

The news that Anuel AA is going to be a father for the fourth time has captured the attention of all his followers. The reveal of the baby’s sex, a girl, was made last Saturday, August 17, at a meeting that brought together the couple’s closest circle.

This new stage in Anuel’s life comes at a time of great personal changes for the artist, who has had to navigate a sea of ​​controversies in recent years, especially related to his previous relationships with Yailin La Más Viral and Karol G. The arrival of his fourth child, the first with Laury, marks a new chapter in his personal life.

How many children does Anuel AA have?

Anuel AA, whose real name is Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, is the father of three children with three different women. His first son, Pablo, was born from a relationship prior to his rise to fame. He then had his daughter Gianella with Colombian Melissa Valle, and most recently, in 2023, he became the father of Cattleya, the fruit of his relationship with Dominican artist Yailin La Más Viral.

Now, with the arrival of his new daughter, the first with Laury Saavedra, Anuel is preparing for a new stage as a father.