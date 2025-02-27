The Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis (CAME) has maintained Phase I of Environmental Contingency by Ozone in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico, after registering a maximum concentration of 157 parts per billion at the Atizapán monitoring station, State of Mexico.

“The central region of the country remains under the influence of a high pressure system, which causes moderate to strong atmospheric stability, clear sky until mid -afternoon and an intense solar radiation over the Valley of Mexico for much of the day. These conditions favor the accumulation of contaminants and the formation of Ozone, generating poor air quality, ”said the body.

Health recommendations during environmental contingency

The CAME has urged the population to remain informed about air quality and follow the recommendations to protect their health. Minors, older adults, pregnant women and people with respiratory or cardiovascular diseases are advised to avoid exposure to pollution peaks, planned between 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

It is also recommended to avoid tobacco smoke and Suspend physical, civic, cultural and recreational activities outdoors. Companies are also asked to facilitate remote work and remote procedures. In addition, it is suggested to reduce the use of flags, aerosols, paintings, waterproofing or products with solvents, as well as reduce the consumption of fuels in the home, limiting the shower time to five minutes and using containers with lid when cooking.

As for pets, it is advisable to reduce the walking time, keep them indoor as long as possible, cover their drinking fountains and change the water frequently.

What cars will stop circulating?

The Came reported that, between 5:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, double will be applied today. The vehicles that cannot travel are: