Chihuahua – A detainee in possession of 216 doses of narcotics, identified as Eduardo AA, 25 years old, fired at least 30 shots with a long weapon against elements of the State Police (SSPE) and the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in the parking lot of the latter while he was being detained.

The detainee took advantage of a lapse of attention by the state elements to remove his handcuffs and take the weapon that was left inside the truck, barricading himself behind a vehicle to attempt an escape that was thwarted by special forces elements, said Attorney General César Jáuregui. Likewise, for this incident, an investigation was opened in Internal Affairs against the elements that were guarding him. “Upon arriving at the facilities of the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic – around 5:00 in the morning – and carrying out the procedure for the person they were detaining, the people who were transporting him, the police, carried him in the trunk, handcuffed. The firearms were mistakenly left inside the truck while they did the paperwork to hand that person over to the FGR,” Jáuregui explained. “At that moment, this person managed to remove his handcuffs and took one of the long weapons that were inside the truck. He went and took cover behind some vehicles behind the parking lot. The incident did not occur inside. He tried to escape and started shooting and fired approximately 30 shots. At that moment, the FGR people asked for help from the State Secretariat of Public Security itself; a commando fortunately arrived at this subject using firearms and causing a wound in one of the extremities,” he added. After the incident, this person is detained in a hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition. Likewise, regarding the reason for the arrest, the SSPE specified that the subject was carrying 216 doses of white powder that are in the process of being analyzed to determine if it is ‘crystal’ or cocaine, which also translates into 320 grams of narcotics. Regarding this case, the Secretary of Security Gilberto Loya reported that the case is being investigated and the elements involved will also be called to testify through Internal Affairs. “I gave instructions to the Undersecretary of Staff, the Undersecretary of Police Deployment and the Undersecretary of Professionalization to do a specific analysis,” he said. This is in order to “be able to identify the cause of the procedural error and to be able to understand and generate the necessary training to correct what happened here,” he added. Loya specified that this person was arrested on the streets of the city of Chihuahua and was found with narcotics.