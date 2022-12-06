Francesca Bellettini, who is the top manager of unique Italian high fashion among the 25 most influential women of 2022 according to the Financial Times

An Italian among the 25 most influential women in the world. In the ranking drawn up for 2022 by Financial Timesamong the “wonderful women” who have left their mark with their work there is also Frances Bellettini.

Bellettini, thanks to her the “flight” of Yves Saint Laurent

Together with the CEO, prime ministers, sportswomen, civil rights activists, philanthropists, musicians, Nobel prize-winning writers, together with a collective subject such as the women of Iran, the only Italian on the list is the managing director of Yves Saint Laurentthe group’s luxury fashion brand Kering.

The only Italian present in the coveted ranking, Francesca Bellettini, after graduating from the Bocconi in Milanbegan his career in London, from Goldman Sachs. In 1999 he entered the luxury sector with the Prada groupand then held the role of manager for Helmut Lang.

In 2003 he entered the Kering group as director of strategic planning and director of international merchandising of Gucci. In 2008 she moved to Bottega Veneta and in 2013 she was appointed president and managing director of Yves Saint Laurent. She has succeeded in the feat of flying Saint Laurent up to 5 billion in revenues expected in the medium term. The luxury brand has indeed achieved an exceptional third quarter, with a turnover of 916 million euros, up 40%, and it did so “without a murmur”.

“Ask her what is the secret to successful leadership and she’ll tell you she’s obsessed with balance: in global markets, between categories or in relationships between men and women,” she notes Ellisonauthor of the ranking, inviting you to keep an eye on the “unpretentious Italian” who entered the Kering group in 2013, because “he could make a big move.” An allusion, this, comparable to the indiscretion according to which Bellettini could lead to Gucci (where it has already been), after the takeover of Marco Bizzarri following the farewell of the creative director Alexander Michael.

Women and categories in the standings

Among the other leaders “crowned” by Financial Times together with Bellettini there are two other CEOs: Jane Fraser from citigroup And Karen Lynch from CVS Health. But there are also jurists such as the Ukrainian lawyer Oleksandra Matviichuklahead of the civil rights organization “Center for civil liberties” awarded with the Nobel Peace PrizeAnd Ketanji Brown Jacksonthe first black justice of the US Supreme Court in its more than 230-year history.

In the same category the prime ministers of Finland, Sanna Marineand Barbados, Mia Mottleythe vice president of Colombia France Elena Márquez Minathe Pakistani Minister of Climate Change, Sherry Rehman.

In the category “heroes” there are sporting excellences such as the tennis player Serena WilliamsAnd Sarina Wiegman, coach of the England women’s soccer team. Visionary managers like Welsh Amanda BlancCEO of Aviva. “Tellers of inconvenient truths”, those who dared to pierce the veil of silence, such as Jamie Fiore Higginsformer senior banker of Goldman Sachs who denounced racism and sexism by Wall Street in the memoir “Bully Market”, e Rina Gonoithe former soldier who exposed sexual abuse in the Japan Self-Defense Forces.

Among the heroines are Iranian women, who after the killing of Mahsa Amini have been fighting for weeks against the theocratic regime led by Ali Khamenei. Writes the historical face of Cnn Christiane Amanpour: “You never know where riots will lead in an authoritarian state. But the Iranian Nobel Prize Shirin Ebadi she told me that democracy will come to Iran through the gates these women have opened. The only question is when”.

Heroines as well Rebecca Gompertsa doctor who fought for the right to safe abortion, Paula KahumbuKenyan wildlife activist, e MacKenzie Scottthe philanthropist ex-wife of Jeff Bezos which since 2019 has donated more than $12 billion to over 1,200 organizations, small and large.

Among the creatives is Meghan Markle

In the category “creators” appears Meghan Marklethe Duchess of Sussex who gave women a voice in the Archetype podcasts and challenged the rigid codes of the English monarchy. Next to her are the actress Michelle Yeohthe former Bond girl who Jamie Lee Curtis calls the director and animator a “real-life superhero.” Domee Shiat the Pixar since 2011.

Not only. There are also writers Annie ErnauxNobel Prize for Literature in 2022, e Tsitsi Dangarembgathe musician Billi Eilish And Anne Imhofthe German goddess of performance.

