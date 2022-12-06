One question, is time a friend or an enemy of the truth? Florestan.

Already in London, last September, Marcelo Ebrard had confirmed to me that he was going with everything for the presidency of the Republic via Morena-López Obrador.

But yesterday he dropped a bomb on Morena and his palace: The debate! facing the poll among his presidential, and not one, several, a scheme not foreseen until now and that could alter his poll project.

And Ebrard went further: He said that Morena has to define when the pre-candidates with public office must resign, between January and February at the latest; When are the debates that she proposed in this statement going to take place, when is the survey going to be carried out and that everyone can propose a pollster of their trust?

He declared that the debates are indispensable. Otherwise, on the basis of what citizens are going to give an opinion in favor of one or another pre-candidate or pre-candidate? It is essential to define the position of each one and to know what the proposals and differences are. Otherwise how to know and decide? The debates are essential for those of us who are going to participate because we have to define what we propose to those who are going to give their opinion and define that survey. If not, this will only be a competition of who is closest. That is why I think that we should have one or several debates, for the benefit of the citizen who is going to decide, finally, the survey.

That was, then, the proposal of the debates, and he guaranteed: We are going to work throughout the country to win that poll,

It only remains to know what López Obrador says on whom it will depend, like all Morena affairs, whether or not there are debates, which will send another signal.

remnants

1. RECORD.- The president broke yesterday, in Campeche, his record for the duration of the mornings. He had a mark of 192 minutes, 3:12, from November 11, 2020, which he tied on August 29. But yesterday he outdid himself with 198 minutes, 3:18, according to Dr. Luis Estrada’s SPIN. Will it break the maximum of him?

2. CHANGE.- It is time for Ricardo Monreal to get over his repetitive speech: I am the secret weapon of López Obrador, his best candidate, the president of unity and national conciliation, I will only go for Morena, and stop celebrating every time I do so in the morning mentions as a distant candidate. I reiterate that he will not leave Morena until he is expelled and that this is the best strategy to reach the final poll, where he knows what it is to make him a loser, like in 2017. In short, he knows more about this; Y

3. HANDICAP.- The PRI in the state of Mexico must understand that its best ally in 2023 is Delfina Gómez, who is no longer the charming Texcocan teacher of 2017, but the former senator, former head of the SEP, considered an electoral criminal and in other personal conditions. They need to understand and want. MC will go without a candidate, like six years ago.

