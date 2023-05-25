Who is Federica Angeli, the journalist of the Republic protagonist of A mano disarmata

Federica Angeli is a journalist for Repubblica, author of several investigations. The reporter has been living under guard since July 2013 due to the threats received precisely for her journalistic activity. The film A mano disarmata is based on her true story, starring the actress Claudia Gerini who plays her. Since October 2020 she has been the Delegate for the Suburbs and for legality at the Municipality of Rome. But who is Federica Angeli, the Repubblica journalist who lives under guard?

Born in 1975, Angeli was born in Rome and graduated from La Sapienza University. From 1998 you began to collaborate with the newspaper La Repubblica. You and your colleague Marco Mesurati have been carrying out an investigation since 2011 into acts of beating and hazing in the barracks of the Central Security Operations Unit of Spinaceto. An affair connected in the articles to the Soffiantini kidnapping in 1997. The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rome opened an investigation into the case. Due to her investigations into organized crime in Ostia, in the province of Rome, Federica Angeli was threatened.

Investigations that concerned the clans of Fasciani, Triassi, Spada, Cuntrera-Caruana and the links between crime and public administration and racketeering. The “Nuova Alba” operation of the police led to the arrests of 51 people in 2013. Another blow to the organizations was the Eclisse operation which led to the arrest of 32 people believed to be affiliated with the Spada clan of Ostia on charges of association with mafia-type crime. The journalist was then threatened with death and since 17 July 2013 she has been living under permanent guard. On April 7, 2018, an envelope containing a bullet, addressed to her, was delivered to the Rome headquarters of the newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano. The reporter testified in the trial against Armando Spada and was heard by Rome prosecutors in the “Spada trial”.

Federica Angeli was appointed Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic in December 2015 “for her commitment in the fight against the mafias”. You have published six books, all on the news, on your investigations, on the world of information and journalism. Among these also the autobiography A mano disarmata. Chronicle of one thousand seven hundred days under guard, published by Baldini and Castoldi, from which the film A mano disarmata with Claudia Gerini was based, broadcast tonight on Rai 3.