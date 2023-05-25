Thursday, May 25, 2023, 4:32 p.m.



| Updated 5:50 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Central Electoral Board (JEC) has aborted the last desperate attempt of the Melilla electoral fraud plot to validate the ballots it had already bought. The JEC has decided to declare invalid the hundreds of electoral envelopes with ballots that have appeared inside the postal mailboxes of the autonomous city addressed to the Electoral Board of the Zone (JEZ) of Melilla for their recount in the respective tables next Sunday.

The JEC refuses to validate these ballots because the electoral legislation itself is the one that expressly requires that the receipt of these votes by mail -previously requested in the offices and delivered personally by the postman to their petitioners- must be delivered in person to the offices to be certified. .

The Electoral Board of the Melilla Zone directed a consultation to the JEC last Tuesday on what to do with this avalanche of envelopes that had appeared in the mailboxes of ordinary correspondence during the weekend, only hours after the JEZ ordered to demand the DNI to all the person who delivered postal votes at the Melilla Post Office and of the instructions of the JEC to claim the documentation from anyone who deposited votes destined for the Assembly of the autonomous city in the offices of the rest of the national territory.

According to the estimates of the Provincial Information Brigade, the plot of electoral fraud that dotted the Coalition for Melilla was left with nearly 8,000 votes already bought and requested in the Post Office that it has not been able to register due to the restrictions imposed by the boards last week. Many of these ballots, the researchers insist, are the ones that have ended up in ordinary mailboxes in a desperate attempt to put them to use and put them in the polls.