‘Sound of freedom’film directed by the Mexican Alejandro Monteverde, became known worldwide for dealing with a very sensitive issue: the trafficking of minors, which is why it was marginalized in theaters around the world and even from streaming platforms. A few weeks later, the film is once again on everyone’s lips after the arrest of Fabian Marthafinancier of the project, under the charge of kidnapping minors.

Who is Fabian Marta?

Fabián Marta, a 51-year-old man, was denounced on July 21 and arrested two days later by the Metropolitan Police of St. Louis, Missouri, in the United States, for having kidnapped a child, whose legal terminology is “abduction of a family member.” not under 14 years of age without parental consent.

In ‘Sound of freedom’ the issue of child trafficking is brought to the fore in order to raise public awareness. Photo: Angel Studios

According to information released by Newsweek, citing police sources, Marta could spend 10 years in jail if found guilty, so we will have to wait until August 28, the date of his next court date, when it will be resolved. your legal situation.

How did Fabián Marta participate in ‘Sound of freedom’?

Marta participated in the fundraising campaign, along with other people, which allowed the film to be made and, as reported by the outlet, published on her social networks how proud she was of it; However, she would have taken it upon herself to delete these publications recently.

“The film ‘Sound of freedom’ addresses a very difficult subject, which is why it took an extraordinary effort to bring it to theaters. (…) I am proud to have been a small part of that. If you see the film, look up ‘Fabian Marta and family’ at the end of the credits,” he said in one of the aforementioned publications.

When does ‘Sound of freedom’ premiere in Peru?

After the insistence of many people through social networks, the film starring Jim Caviezel will reach all movie theaters in our country on Thursday, August 31, 2023, which is why pre-sale has already begun for the day of its premiere. Therefore, if you still do not get your ticket, here are some links so you can go see the controversial film.

What is ‘Sound of freedom’ about?

The plot of the film is based on true events. In it, we can see Timothy Ballard, a federal agent who resigns from his job within the United States Government, in the Department of Homeland Security, to save minors from cartels and human traffickers. The film deals with child trafficking in Latin American countries, especially in Mexico.

While carrying out his work, Tim meets a 7-year-old boy whom he saved from a trafficker and who asks him for help to rescue his sister, who is in the same situation as him. Thus begins the story that has given much to talk about around the world and, especially, on social networks.

Watch the trailer for ‘Sound of Freedom’