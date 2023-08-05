Bailiffs of Russia since the beginning of 2023 have collected debts for 490 billion rubles

Since the beginning of 2023, Russian bailiffs have collected debts of almost 490 billion rubles. This was reported in the press service of the Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP). TASS.

It is noted that 143.5 billion rubles were transferred to the country’s budget. The total number of proceedings under compulsory execution rose to 89.2 million. In 72.8 percent of the proceedings for the recovery of wage debts, the debts were repaid in full or in part – a total of 2.6 billion rubles.

Earlier, Victoria Danilchenko said that bailiffs have the right to collect debts for alimony from pensions, as well as from many other types of wages and other income.