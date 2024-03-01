Of Mexico for the world! The gala that took place this Thursday Viña del Mar Festival 2024 left the winner Mexican Eddy Valenzuela in international competition. The 20-year-old artist achieved glory after representing his country in the Quinta Vergara. In the following note, we tell you who this excellent singer is, what his entire journey in music has been like and what award he won.

Who is Eddy Valenzuela, winner of Viña del Mar 2024?

Eddy Valenzuela is a 20-year-old young man, born in Ignacio Allende, Mexico, who has been in the news since he was very young for having been linked to the world of music. Their parents exploited this giftintroducing all the taste for art.

Eddy Valenzuela won the reality show 'La Academia Kids' in 2013 and gained a lot of popularity. Photo: @eddyvoficial / Instagram

How was the career of Eddy Valenzuela, winner of Viña del Mar 2024?

Having been into music since I was a child It helped Eddy Valenzuela start a career very earlysince, in 2013, he was one of those chosen for the program 'The kids academy', winning it after showing his singing skills. This triumph helped him to release a solo album the year after being crowned champion of the reality show. TV Azteca.

Eddy Valenzuela was at the Viña del Mar 2024 Festival representing Mexico. Photo: Viña del Mar Festival

What award did Eddy Valenzuela win at the Viña del Mar 2024 Festival?

After having surpassed Lita Pezo and Enrique Ramil in the final of the international competition with a score of 6.3 points, Eddy Valenzuela won the long-awaited Silver Seagullan award given by the festival to the winners, and also took possession of $28,000 as part of the monetary incentive provided by the organization.

The Silver Seagull was the award that Eddy Valenzuela won at the Viña del Mar Festival 2024. Photo: Viña del Mar Festival

What are the types of awards at the Viña del Mar 2024 Festival and what do they mean?

Although the artists present at the Viña del Mar Festival 2024 already have a reputation prior to their presentations, the awards are divided according to the degree of tribute that is desired to be given to the personalities who gather at the Quinta Vergara, so for that there are 3 distinctions. These are the three awards that are given during the award ceremonies:

Silver Seagull

golden seagull

Platinum Seagull.

