Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/03/2024 – 14:11

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said this Friday, the 1st, that the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) last year exceeded the initial forecasts not only of the market, but also of the government, which was more optimistic at the beginning of 2023. He also reiterated the growth forecast of 2.2% for 2024, pointing to a positive trend for industry and construction.

“If you recall the first statements we made, it was that GDP would be above 2%. And we almost reached 3% growth”, stated the minister when commenting on the 2.9% increase in GDP in 2023. The economic slowdown in the second half of the year, as an effect of high interest rates, was not enough to prevent GDP growth around 3%, as Haddad pointed out.

Although he anticipates that activity will be sideways in the first quarter, the minister said that the economy should react throughout the year, as a reflection of the effects of falling interest rates. According to Haddad, more well-behaved inflation still leaves room for the Central Bank (BC) to continue cutting the Selic rate.

“By organizing public accounts, on the one hand, and monetary policy acting in the same direction, we are able to maintain the projection of 2.2% growth this year. There are people talking about more. We are being measured here”, said the minister, considering that the statistical legacy received by 2024, the so-called carry rate, is lower than expected due to the slowdown in the second half of the year.

According to Haddad, there are consistent signs that there will be an improvement in the industry's performance, and civil construction has everything to take off this year. He mentioned the guarantee framework, which aims to reduce the cost of credit, when presenting an optimistic view on vehicle and property sales.

In parallel, the minister amended, agriculture, faced with climate adversities and trade barriers abroad, has been seeking to be more productive each year.