Jaime Bayley He is one of the journalists with the longest experience in Peruvian television. He is currently married to Silvia Nunez, has three daughters and has had ten siblings. Her mother, the most elegant and charismatic Doris Mary Lettshas always shown an immense affection for the writer.

Born in 1940, many are surprised when they find out her current age. And it is that Mrs. Doris has known how to maintain her youth and beauty through the years.

Who is Doris Mary Letts?

Born on April 9, 1940, for many years of her youth and adulthood she was a fan of extreme sports such as surfing and horseback riding. During an interview with her own son Jaime Bayly, he referred to the skill of her mother saying: “Let the audience know that when you were young you were a champion Amazon (rider), who rode horses that jumped over obstacles ”.

Doris Mary Letts with Jaime Bayly, Silvia Núñez and little Zoe leaving the White House. Photo: Facebook

Over the years, Doris has known how to stay young and with an unwavering faith. However, like any older person, she is no stranger to illness. In the same interview mentioned above, Doris reveals that she suffers from skin cancer on her face, so they constantly have to make cuts to remove the tumor from her.

Given this, a relative advised him to apply the cannabis oil to his face. “It is a green oil. It’s the miraculous chicha”, is how Doris describes the medicine.

Doris Mary Letts with her son Jaime Bayly. Photo: Facebook

Next, he recounts that on one occasion a doctor made a five-point cut near his nose, and the cannabis helped to heal the wound. However, soon after she noticed a new sore on his face, so she decided to reapply the oil. When she wakes up at dawn to see the wound, it was gone and there was a hole in her place. She takes the marijuana medicine again and when she wakes up the hole had disappeared.

Undoubtedly, for the always cheerful Doris Mary Letts, this modern medicine has helped her to maintain a healthy and young face.

The full interview can be seen below.

How old is Jaime Bayly?

Jaime Bayly Letts was born on February 19, 1965, so he is currently 57 years old. He is the son of banker Jaime Bayly Llona and Doris Mary Letts Colmenares. He studied at three schools: the first was Immaculate Heart, then Markham College and finally he finished his schooling at the private educational institution San Agustín.

How many years apart are Jaime Bayly and his wife Silvia Nuñez?

The couple is 23 years apart, since Silvia Nuñez del Arco was born on November 8, 1988; compared to the journalist who was born in 1965. At the time they started their romance, she was 21 and he was 44 years old. Bayly is twice the age of the writer.

Jaime Bayly and his wife Silvia Nuñez del Arco. Photo: composition LR/shot/Instagram/@snunezdelarco

Due to the wide difference, their relationship was criticized, however, they ignored it and continued together. They currently reside in Miami, USA, and share moments of their lives on social networks, such as the family trips they take with their youngest daughter.