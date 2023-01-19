By Paula Arend Laier

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa rose on Thursday, supported mainly by Petrobras, with the rise in oil prices, but the spotlight in the session was on Americanas, which sank more than 40% after filing for bankruptcy, closing to 1 real.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock exchange, the Ibovespa rose 0.62%, to 112,921.88 points, the highest level in about two months. The financial volume totaled 24.9 billion reais.

In the view of Werner Roger, manager and founding partner of Trígono Capital, there was no surprise in relation to Americanas, since the company itself stated that it was preparing for such an outcome, which may have been accelerated by creditor banks.

“But it is a very negative event. It is not known how the issue involving suppliers will be, whether the company will be able to survive, ”she said. “And the process can take a long time.”

For Rafael Azevedo, variable income specialist at Blue3, with the stock leaving the Ibovespa on Friday after the market closes, according to B3 rules, more sales of the stock should occur.

He pointed out that the judicial recovery should still affect the credit market and some private credit fixed income funds, because Americanas had a large volume of securities.

For Roger, from Trígono, the performance of the Ibovespa found support in commodities, notably oil and iron ore, which supported the shares of Petrobras and Vale – which alone account for 27% of the index.

Roger also pointed out that “foreigners are very keen to invest in Brazil”, adding that there has been a very positive flow at the beginning of the year, with local investors selling and foreigners buying.

The balance of external capital in the secondary Brazilian stock market is positive at around 5 billion reais in 2023, according to B3 data up to the 17th.

The initial discomfort with statements by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, calling the independence of the Central Bank “nonsense”, ended up having a limited effect on the Ibovespa.

At a seminar in the United States, the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campo Neto, said he understood that Lula meant, in statements the day before, that it would not be necessary to have the BC’s independence provided for by law for autonomy to work.

But he said that the BC’s formal autonomy helped to reduce market volatility in Brazil and showed resilience.

On Wall Street, the negative tone prevailed after data signaled a tight job market, renewing concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive course of rate hikes.

HIGHLIGHTS

– AMERICANAS ON plummeted 42.53%, to 1 real, after the retailer filed for bankruptcy, with debts of around 43 billion reais, eight days after revealing an accounting gap. Before the announcement of the “inconsistencies”, the shares were worth 12 reais – a drop of 91.67% in the period. The loss in market value in this interval reached 9.9 billion reais. Americanas shares will be excluded from the B3 indices after closing on Friday. In the sector, MAGAZINE LUIZA ON soared 7.02% and VIA ON fell 2.52%.

– PETROBRAS PN closed with an increase of 3.03%, at 25.83 reais, on a positive day for oil prices. The Brent contract advanced 1.39%. This Thursday, Petrobras is scheduled to pay the second installment of remuneration to shareholders for the third quarter – 1.611607 reais per common and preferred share in dividends, and 0.074787 reais per common and preferred share in interest on capital own.

– VALE ON advanced 0.43%, to 93.74 reais, following the rise in iron ore futures contracts, since optimism regarding economic recovery in China, the world’s largest steel producer, raised demand expectations, and traders were looking for bargains after a recent drop in prices.

– BTG PACTUAL UNIT lost 2.74%, to 22.03 reais, amid problems involving Americanas, of which it is one of the main creditors. BRADESCO PN rose 0.2% and ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN ended stable, with both moving away from the lows. BANCO DO BRASIL ON appreciated by 2.28%.

– MRV ON closed down 1.4%, at 7.04 reais. The company’s operational preview on the eve showed a cash burn of 540 million reais in the fourth quarter, since it was unable to fully pass on to customers the increase in input costs accumulated in the last two years. The real estate index, which also includes shares of shopping center companies, rose 0.15%.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier)