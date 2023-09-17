Who is Daniela Di Maggio: Giovanbattista Cutolo’s mother, guest on Domenica In

The new season of Domenica In opens with a very strong and touching interview. Daniela Di Maggio arrives in Mara Venier’s renovated studio: the mother of Giovanbattista Cutolo, the 24-year-old boy killed during the argument over parking outside a pub in the central Piazza Municipio in Naples. “For Giogiò now I have made up my mind to change things. There are too many innocent people who leave at the hands of young criminals,” the woman said in recent days.

A minor was arrested for the murder and admitted to the investigators that he had shot three times, explaining however that he had done so to defend himself. There is a version of him which however contrasts with the images from the video surveillance cameras. Daniela Di Maggio in the studio on Domenica In will talk about the pain of surviving a child killed in this way.

54 years old, Daniela Di Maggio is a speech therapist and counselor. Giovanbattista Cutolo’s father, Franco, said he wanted to leave Naples: “I will go to the province, to Massa Lubrense, I will not stay in such a cruel city. They defeated me. As a father, as a man of culture, as a sixty-year-old, I maintain that if a family does not have the requirements to educate, it should not have parental authority. Only in this way can moral degradation and the Camorra be fought.”

Daniela Di Maggio, after the killing of her son by a 16-year-old with a criminal record, asked for a reform of juvenile justice with the lowering of the indictable age and the certainty of punishment for those who commit particularly serious crimes: “An exemplary law, a serious reform” of juvenile justice because “a sixteen-year-old who shoots in cold blood, like a killer, should be judged as an adult. Do it out of respect for me, the boy is the one who rides his bike in the park, not the one who shoots my boyfriend a third shot in the chest, like hitmen do. We need a major justice reform to lower the punishable age. Whoever killed my son must be tried as an adult, his crime was a heinous crime that must be paid without any reduction in sentence. Just as there are no discounts for my life sentence, which began on August 31st.”

The woman also spoke with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: “It was a conversation between two mothers, sincere and heartfelt, I felt like I had always known her. I asked her if I could call her Giorgia, she replied: ‘Of course you have to call me Giorgia’. I told her: I want to meet you, you have to help me make sure that other mothers no longer experience dramas like this. Crime cannot have won, we must protect our children, the healthy part of the country, the future we would like.”