The League in Pontida

Pontida has always marked the beginning of the Northern League political year. Located strategically close to the autumn equinox, it is a meeting with a strong symbolic content that recalls the Bossian League of the beginning, that of the rites of the ampoule of the god Po so to speak. And we must never underestimate the symbolic value, even – and perhaps above all – in politics. This year the event happens just like a bean, as one would say.

Perhaps this is why Matteo Salvini wanted to send a message in French yesterday, thanks to Artificial Intelligence. This is a tribute to the developmental and technological vocation of the League, also sanctioned by the relaunch of nuclear power and major infrastructure works.

The political picture is in fact particularly turbulent and next year’s European elections already monopolize the calendar. Great maneuvers in the centre-right to position themselves in the best possible way with a strictly proportional electoral law that rewards individual parties and not alliances.

Atlantic Meloni moves to the center and the League moves to the right, reoccupying a political space that has always been its, while Forza Italia stands in the center watching.

Today in Pontida, not by chance, an old militant, Mario Borghezio, who represents the ancient soul of the Northern League right, has reappeared on the scene, together with t-shirts with the words “naval blockade immediately” written on them. which was, as you will remember, one of the mottos of pre-Atlantic Meloni.

At ten o’clock, punctually as per tradition, the event began. All crowded together in the large meadow that saw the birth of the league of Lombard municipalities against the invader, Emperor Frederick Barbarossa.

The green of the Prealps, the green of the t-shirts, the green of the lawn. Marine Le Pen was an exceptional guest, with Salvini determined to defend the alliance with her, which was disliked by Forza Italia.

Salvini was clear: he wants to create an alliance with her at all costs and not with the popular “moderates” as the leader of FdI wants to do, in search of political consensus and Atlantic stability.

His is a path that necessarily passes through Washington and Brussels rather than Moscow and Paris, just to remain in geopolitics.

Behind all this is the relationship with Giorgia Meloni who tries to navigate between Biden’s centrism and the Putinism naturally inherent to the centre-right. A very demanding and difficult role to maintain and Salvini knows this and acts accordingly.

Yesterday the Northern League leader had words of praise for the prime minister’s action but also for the European election campaign it has already begun and the two parties have practically the same electorate.

Salvini claims as his own the next decree on migrants that Riccardo Molinari anticipated just today. A decree that provides for a strong tightening, a real crackdown on irregular immigration with the presence of a CPR (Retention and Repatriation Centre) in each region.

The Northern League did not like the fact that Meloni planted the news of Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to Pantelleria which was considered a media ploy to “cut the grass under their feet” at the Pontida rally.

