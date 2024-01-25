The program 'JB on ATV' It premiered its new season with more than one surprise. Although the return of the comic actress Dayanita caused astonishment, the entry of Cinthya Guerrero It generated even more commotion on social networks. Internet users have even compared the new 'jale' of Jorge Benavides' program with Fátima Segovia, known as 'Chuecona'. Below, find out all the details about this model and what professional career she studied.

Who is Cinthya Guerrero, the new 'jale' of 'JB en ATV'?

The face of Cinthya Guerrero appeared during the first broadcast of the program 'JB en ATV' last Saturday, January 13. After its premiere, fans of the comedy space were curious.

We tell you that Cinthya She is not only a model, but also an athlete and businesswoman. The new member of 'JB en ATV' has her own business in which she sells sports clothing. Likewise, Guerrero works in a gym as personal trainer. According to his official Instagram account, Cinthya it is also sports nutritionist.

On social networks, fans of the 'JB on ATV' program have even compared Cinthya Guerrero with Fatima Segovia, better known as the 'Chuecona', for her stylized figure.

Cinthya Guerrero is a model, athlete and businesswoman. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Cinthya Guerrero

Who are the other new 'Jales' of 'JB on ATV'?

Days before its premiere, Danny Rosales revealed the new faces that would make up the 2024 season of 'JB on ATV'. In that sense, it was known that Percy Right-Handed, Mole'Chikiplum' and Dayanita They would also be part of the cast.

It should be noted that former members, such as Alfredo Benavides, Gabriela Serpa, Martin Farfan, Edith Santos, Pashi Pashi, Walter Ramírez, Yuca and Cucumbercontinue within the cast.