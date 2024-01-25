Mbappè will go to Real Madrid at zero in June, goodbye to PSG according to Bild

Kylian Mbappé has decided his future: according to Bilg, the French striker whose contract expires on 30 June 2024 with Paris Saint-Germain will not renew his contract and will wear the camiseta blanca of Real Madrid from 1 July. The transalpine champion would have decided to move to the court of Florentino Perez because his priority is to finally win the Champions League and be considered the best player in the world (with the Golden Ball attached). According to rumors coming from Germany, a final agreement on the salary must be found: Mbappè asks for 70 million euros net until 2029 (currently at PSG it reaches 200 million euros a year but considering bonuses and sponsors). Florentino Perez has put 35 million euros per season on the table, but with 125 million euros as a signing bonus. No chance for Liverpool who in recent months had been linked to Mbappe.

Mbappé-Real Madrid: Kylian has decided, even if PSG seeks a monstrous revival at the last minute

“I want Kylian to stay, that's clear. He's the best player in the world and the best thing for him is PSG. He's the center of the project. From a sporting point of view, we gave him everything,” Nasser Al-Had recently declared. Khelaifi at RMC Sport. PSG would be trying a relaunch at the last minute: a four-year contract worth 100 million euros net per year. But Mbappe seems to have decided: Real Madrid.

