Who is Carmen Lasorella, the guest journalist on Today is another day: attack, husband, children, career, private life, years, age

Well-known journalist and TV presenter, Carmen Lasorella was born in Matera on 28 February 1955. She graduated in Law from the La Sapienza University of Rome with a thesis on the right to information and Radio-TV broadcasting in Italy and abroad. Her beginnings took place in Il Globo, a newspaper of politics, economics and culture and at the Radiocor and ANSA agencies. In 1987 she was hired by Rai, after having started in 1979 mainly dealing with economics and political information.

In July 1996 she was appointed head of external relations of RAI and assistant to the board of directors and the president, with the title of deputy director. Author and presenter of TV programs on Raiuno and Raidue (Politistrojka; Renaissance, the factory of the future; Tg2 Dossier Notte; Against AIDS; For Europe; Cliché; The challenge of Hong Kong; The lakes of blood; The dream of Abramo; PrimaDonna; Visite a casa), from August 1999 to July 2003 he was manager and correspondent of the RAI office in Berlin, with expertise on Eastern European countries.

Carmen Lasorella’s career has been deeply intertwined with her thirst for information, her curiosity about the world, her desire to inform and be informed. “I know that my physical appearance has helped me. But let’s reflect: it was the Eighties, on TV very few women were seen as “signatures” and not rather as entertainers. I, Lilli Gruber, Tiziana Ferrario and the others began to establish ourselves then”, said Carmen Lasorella. She was a war correspondent for 10 years, also surviving a tragic ambush in Somalia in 1995 in which Marcello Palmisano was killed.