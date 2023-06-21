Followers of today’s cult classic The devil wears Parada (2006) will finally be able to apply to fulfill their dream, even if it is a nightmare for others. Anna Wintour (London, 73 years old) is looking for the new Andy Sachs, a character played by Anna Hathaway in the film. The all-powerful fashion editor, currently responsible for the contents of the Condé Nast editorial group and the magazine Vogue, wants to find his new right hand and assistant. The film, starring Hathaway and Meryl Streep, is inspired by the book of a former Wintour assistant and her difficult working conditions. Once again, reality is stranger than fiction and anyone who meets a series of requirements will be able to become a fundamental piece for the powerful publisher.

According to the published job announcement, the chosen one will have to assist her in coordinating meetings, managing events and commitments, as well as supervising the flow of communication and information in and out of her New York office. Not an easy job, but one for which “a million girls would probably kill”, as they defend in the film.

The job offer was published last week on the website itself editorial group, from which you can apply directly to the position. But, what requirements does a candidate have to meet to work hand in hand with one of the most renowned and influential fashion journalists in the world? As they explain, the applicant must be an extremely organized individual, capable of multitasking in a fast-paced environment, and with strong verbal, interpersonal, and collaborative communication skills, as well as organizational and time-management skills (including the ability to juggling multiple tasks at once).

Beyond work, the candidate has to demonstrate “discretion, confidentiality, confidence, enthusiasm and a positive attitude balanced with humility and a willingness to learn.” In addition, he must have a college degree and have one to two years of work experience in the publishing, content, or digital media industry. Whoever manages to meet all these requirements will earn between 60,000 and 80,000 dollars a year, depending on the experience of the candidate in question. “This is a great opportunity for an ambitious, business-savvy professional with a passion for culture, fashion, digital media and content,” the offer reads.

A salary that has been widely criticized on social networks given the demands that the position requires and the obligations that the chosen person has to carry out. While the job may appear glamorous at first glance, several of Wintour’s former assistants have shared almost horror stories about what it’s like to work for her. Lauren Weisberger, who was her right hand between 1999 and 2000, was the person who wrote the novel The devil wears Prada in 2003 about his experience. In fact, the character of Andy Sachs is inspired by her experiences as a worker.

Almost 20 years later, history repeated itself. In a biography published in 2022 about Wintour, titled Anna, an assistant alleged that she once made them sit at her desk, even if they needed to go to the bathroom, unless another assistant was present. Although the working conditions, according to those who once worked with her, are difficult, the chosen one —a priori— you won’t have to know the difference between turquoise, lapis lazuli, or cerulean hues, and you won’t have to pre-purchase an exclusive copy of the seventh book of Harry Potter, like it happens in the movie.

In addition to being the editor of Vogue, Wintour is the organizer of the media gala at the Met. It is she who personally draws up the guest list and who chooses which industry professionals and public figures attend one of the year’s events. But it is not a free invitation. Each guest has to pay around $30,000 to RSVP.