The morning of August 7, Diego Bertie Y Carlos Sanchez they spoke for the last time. According to his representative in “America Noticias”, the day the actor died, August 5, the versatile artist “was very happy and happy because his family would go see him (at a musical show).”

Both had planned their return to gigs and Bertie, excited, told him that his brothers, family and friends would go to see him. None of them could have known that in the early hours of that day the night watchmen of the Municipality of Miraflores would find him in the prelude to his death.

A few hours later, when the news was announced on national television and the reporters scattered among the farewells of friends and family, Sánchez declared on “Magaly TV, the firm” that the relationship with Bertie exceeded the contractual one.

“We have talked about everything and I can say that Diego loved life (…) he told me that he reminded him a lot of his father,” he commented on the nightly program.

Who is Diego Bertie’s manager?

Carlos Nestor Sanchez De La Puente He defines himself on his Linkedin profile as an “entertainment industry professional with more than 30 years of experience. Founder and CEO at 11Y6 Management – Talent Representation Agency. Lover of music, cinema, theater and art.

In addition to Diego Bertie, the aforementioned company that Carlos Sánchez inaugurated also provides representation services to Cristian Rivero, Adolfo Aguilar and Christian Yaipen; but it is not the only foundation in his name.

Sánchez De La Puente is general manager of six companies: 11Y6 entertainment closed corporation, 11Y6 contents SAC, Record Corporation of Peru SAC, Total show SAC, Unlimited films distribution SAC and Mendoza wine brands SAC.

In four businesses it has the same fiscal domicile and the same number of companies have foreign trade activity as importers and exporters, as registered in the National Superintendence of Customs and Tax Administration (Sunat).

The CEO undertakes in areas such as “creative, artistic and entertainment activities”, “other retail activities in non-specialized stores”, “advertising” and “wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco”.