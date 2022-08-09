Misty he is certainly one of the most beloved characters in the franchise Pokémonso it’s nice to see her represented in this one cosplay of jordanscosplay, which does everything to make us appreciate the character even more, capturing its essence and not only that.

As Dante would have written looking at the work of jordanscosplay, my woman seems so kind and so honest when she greets someone else, that every tongue must trembling mute, and their eyes do not dare to look.

In reality it would be a shame not to look at it, also because this cosplay of Misty, even if not exactly dressed in humility, still seems to be something that came from heaven to earth to miraculously show, and it is not a small thing.

Now that we all have a soul that sighs for admiring this suave spirit full of love, we also appreciate the work done on the costume and its photograph itself, made in a truly professional way. In short, we are faced with an excellent work, which makes us spring from the heart rhymes from Dolce Stil Novo, and also a little futurist.