“There is room in the background” brought a new range of characters. One of these is Kimberly Torrejón Vásquez, the girlfriend of ‘Jaimito’ (Jorge Guerra), who was presented in the first episode in which, to the bewilderment of the fans, she broke the heart of the son of ‘Charito’ (Mónica Sánchez) .

Now, in a new twist on “AFHS”, she returned determined to get her ex-partner back after finding out that he lives in Las Nuevas Lomas and despite the fact that he rejects her for being in love with Alessia Montalván (Karime Scander).

“But how bad is Kimberly. What a thrill to bring this new character to life.” Brenda Matos Fadholi, the young actress behind the whimsical role, wrote on Instagram. Learn more about her in this note.

“There is room in the background”: who is Brenda Matos?

Born on September 20, 1998 in Lima, Brenda Matos Fadholi has an exotic beauty as a result of a mix of Peruvian-Indonesian origin.

At age 16, she entered the modeling industry. Now, at 23, she is establishing herself as one of the most in-demand faces as an advertising and runway model after walking for designers. Rhannya, Angie Schlegel, Paola Gamero, Ana Guiulfo, Amaro Casanova and José Miguel Valdivia, among others.

The next projects of Brenda Matos

Brenda Matos made her acting debut with a bang on “AFHS” after capturing attention with her role as Kimberly Torrejón Vásquez. Parallel to this, the actress reveals herself in another facet as an entrepreneur.

In mid-July 2022, together with the model Dannerylaunched Model Factor, an intensive one-day face-to-face workshop aimed at people over 12 years of age, in which they offer a model class on poses for portraits, look books and editorials, as well as helping to create a professional portfolio to apply for a agency.

Alessia’s reaction to seeing “Jaimito” and Kimberly kissing

The most recent episode of “There is room in the background” brought us many surprises. For the second time, the character of Brenda Matos returned to look for ‘Jaimito‘ to apologize. The son of “Charito” demanded that he not insist, but his ex-partner kissed him. The scene was seen by Alessia Montalvanwho was shocked to see the passionate show of affection.

Watch Alessia’s reaction to the kiss between Jaimito and Kimberly in the last chapter of “There’s room in the background”. Photo: America TV

Updated by: Alexander Tong