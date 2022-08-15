What does a special birthday have to be like? With whom you love the most. And grandma Maria, an 89-year-old Brazilian, knows it well, who celebrated her 89th birthday at her home surrounded by her dogs.

The elderly lady lives with her daughter, her daughter’s family and a happy pack of adorable dogs, 10 in all. For them, Mary is the embodiment of kindness and love. And she makes sure all of her dogs get plenty of it.

“The house is very crowded! – tells Vitoria Abencoada, Maria’s daughter, to The Dodo -. She loves living with animals. She loves cuddling with them ».

And therefore the birthday, the best birthday, could only be done with a party where her dogs were sitting at the table with her. «The dogs were really happy to attend grandma’s party !. Here they are treated as part of the family. They participate in everything, ”the woman continues.

And the song of good wishes could not be missing, even if some of the furry ones (albeit all very polite ones) seemed more interested in the delicious food served: there was also delicious food served: treats for the people and more than a few for the puppies.

During these last years grandmother Maria has lived a life full of joys, but thanks to her dogs every day, and not just for the birthday, is a party.