The young promise of the Monsefú familyBilly Yaipen, He seeks to position himself in the music industry with Orquesta Candela. He knows more about the young artist and how he grew up professionally.

Billy Yaipen, Christian Yaipén’s cousin, the leader of Grupo 5, follows in his footsteps in cumbia. The heir of Victor Yaipen Uypan He is part of Orquesta Candela and seeks to conquer the hearts of thousands of Peruvians with his melodious voice. In an interview with The Republic, the young artist talked about his professional training to be able to be part of the industry and recalled some anecdotes that prompted him to go on stage. He knows more about the youngest of the Yaipén who little by little is positioning himself on the local scene.

Who is Billy Yaipén and when did he debut in Orquesta Candela?

The young singer is a member of the Yaipén family and has been a member of the Candela Orchestra since 2021, after the social gatherings that were prohibited during the pandemic were reactivated. In a chat with La República, he recalled the first time he stepped on stage. “It was a very nice new experience,” he said.

“My brothers even began to tear up because it was a great emotion, I felt the same (…) I really liked feeling the warmth of the public,” added the interpreter, who also mentioned that he had been passionate about music since he was little.

How did you discover your passion for music?

Billy Yaipen He said that when he was little he used to play the musical instruments that were at his disposal. Together with his cousin Christian, they did their thing behind the scenes in each presentation of Group 5 and Candela. Later, he studied Industrial Engineering and, after graduating, he dedicated himself 100% to music.

Billy Yaipén with his family. Photo: Composition/LR

“I always recorded videos, nothing for me. Many of my family did not know that I sang, including my brother Donald. (One day) I take out a video singing and many people begin to congratulate me,” recalled the interpreter. It was then that, after proposing to his family to be part of the Candela Orchestra, he was able to fulfill his dream.

“It’s different to sing in karaoke than to do it for three, four or five hours on stage. I took classes with a speech therapist, she helped me a lot to improve my vocal technique and to be able to have this resistance in my voice,” commented Billy Yaipén.

Billy Yaipen on Instagram

The Peruvian singer describes himself on Instagram as passionate about music and highlights the song “Era mi vida ella”, with Orquesta Candela. He shares family photos, especially showing himself next to Víctor Yaipén, who is experiencing delicate moments after the amputation of his two legs due to diabetes.

Billy Yaipén and his father. Photo: capture/Instagram

How old is Billy Yaipen?

The young member of candlelight orchestra At the age of 27, he has managed to finish his Industrial Engineering degree, in addition to being part of one of the groups with the longest history in the country. He dreams of the band that he is part of going international and, in the future, being able to fill a stadium like Grupo 5 did.

Orquesta Candela yearns for internationalization

Orquesta Candela is one of the most recognized cumbia groups in Peru, however, its leader wants his music to reach all corners of the planet and not only nationally, as he explained in an interview for The Republic.

“One of my dreams is for Orquesta Candela to succeed internationally. We have done many things together with my brother Donald, the creator of almost all music, if not all. We have recorded with Ráfaga, Américo, Jerry Rivera (…) I know we have good music, good themes and ideas,” he said.