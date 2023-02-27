Although they were linked by a beautiful friendship, Francesco Totti did not attend the funeral of Maurizio Costanzo

The funeral of Maurizio Costanzo was celebrated on Monday 27 February 2023. However, despite being a close friend of his, Francesco Totti he was absent from the funeral of the important conductor who died in recent days at the age of 84. Here’s the reason.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Maurizio Costanzo was one of the conductors most important in the world of Italian television. The master of communication passed away a few days ago after his health conditions worsened Padeia Clinic. Today, Monday 27 February, his birthdays were celebrated funerals in the Chiesa Degli Artisti in Rome where there were numerous famous faces in the world of entertainment.

Francesco Totti and Maurizio Costanzo have been linked for many years by aimportant friendship. Despite this, the former Roma footballer was not present at the conductor’s funeral. The reason? According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the former footballer would have been absent to the funeral directors because he would have left for a white week in Madonna di Campiglio together with Noemi Bocchi and her children.

However, in the past few hours Ilary Blasi’s ex-husband wrote a sweet message on social media in honor of the famous presenter. These were hers words:

Maurizio will always be in my heart. Eternally thank you.

On 25 February 2023, Francesco Totti presented himself to the burial chamber set up in honor of Maurizio Costanzo. It’s not all. According to some sources, it seems that the former Roma player was one of the first to go to the private clinic in which the conductor was hospitalized. Maria De Filippi’s husband passed away after hers health conditions have worsened in a completely unexpected way.