Lieutenant Colonel Azatbek Omurbeko with the Bishop of Khabar, after a mass to bless the troops that were heading to invade Ukraine. / /EAST2WEST

Until a week ago, the world did not know where Bucha was, a Ukrainian city of 36,000 inhabitants located just a few kilometers from kyiv. However, last Saturday, the world was horrified by the images that came from there: streets full of corpses scattered on both sides of the sidewalk. Over pools of dried blood. mutilated. All civilians. Among them, Iryna, the woman with red nails who has become a symbol of what happened.

The town had been under Russian control since the start of the war on February 24. And there have been committed the worst atrocities known so far in the conflict. The French president himself, Emmanuelle Macron, has pointed out that they are the clearest example of the war crimes being carried out by Vladimir Putin’s troops.

Official figures speak of up to 400 deaths, including men, women and children. Some bodies have already been buried in mass graves, others are waiting for someone to pick them up to bury them in the only possible way in the face of such a tragedy while they slowly decompose due to the cold.

The Western world throws its hands in its head while all kinds of details of what happened begin to be known. Among them, who has been responsible for such carnage. This is Azatbek Omurbekov, the lieutenant colonel of the military unit 51460 based in the town of Knyaz-Volkonskoye, in the Khabarovsk Territory, in Siberia, 25 kilometers from the Chinese border. This 40-year-old soldier was sent by Colonel General Aleksandr Chaiko to Belarus in January for alleged military exercises that ended up being the invasion of Ukraine from the northern border.

Russian commander Azatbek Omurbekov. /



Omurbekov is a military man with a brilliant record. In 2014 he received a medal for his outstanding service in 2014 from then Russian Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov. Shortly before the operation on Belarusian lands, he received the blessing of the Orthodox Church, another award for his exemplary work. InformNapalm, a Ukrainian volunteer initiative that monitors the activities of Russian troops, has been in charge of revealing all the data, including their email address, telephone number and home address. And is waiting to reveal more information.

terror in the streets



This man would be the one who ordered attacks left and right against the civilians of Bucha. He and he was also responsible for some being tortured, bound and executed in cold blood. He turned Bucha into a real hell. According to some survivors, Russian soldiers “killed all men under 50 years of age.” And they made terror their flag: they searched the neighbors’ papers for any information that would make them think it was a threat and they ordered the men to strip naked in search of military tattoos.

Omurbekov is accused of orchestrating the rape, looting and murder of hundreds of Ukrainian civilians. Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov of this country has described the behavior of the troops he commands as “totally inhuman.” He and even he compared them to the Nazis: “This is what SS troops used to do in the past.”

“This evil simply cannot go unpunished. Our intelligence is constantly identifying all invaders and killers. All of them! And every murderer will get what he deserves in due course,” Reznikov claims. For his part, President Volodymyr Zelensky asked in his speech at the UN that the Russian military and Omurbekov himself be tried for “war crimes” as happened after World War II “in the Nuremberg courts.” “The Russian army and those who gave them orders must be brought to justice,” he stressed.