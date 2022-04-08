MultiVersus it was announced last year and nothing has been heard since. For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, this is a new free-to-play platform fighter based on 2 vs 2 team fights with an ever-expanding cast of iconic characters and legendary universes including Batman, Superman, Wonder WomanScooby-Doo’s Shaggy and many more.

A five-minute video showing the game in action has now leaked online. The gameplay, which is visible at the bottom of this article, was presumably taken from a recent test. Participants had the opportunity to try the title between February 25 and March 7.

From the video you can see how the similarities with Super Smash Bros are very clear and these five minutes give players an idea of ​​what to expect from this fighting game.



MultiVersus is expected to come out this year, but there is currently no precise release date yet.

