Merly Morello She played the tender Lily from “Back to the neighborhood” for more than four years and won the affection of the entire Peruvian public. After the end of the successful América TV series, the artist has remained away from television; however, she has kept in touch with her fans through social media. Lately, the Peruvian actress has been seen very close to Alex Béjar and has generated suspicion.

In this note we help you answer some questions, including who is Alex Béjar? What does he do for a living? And why was it said that he would be Merly’s girlfriend?

Who is Alex Bejar?

Alex Béjar is a 23-year-old Spanish actress. Throughout his career, he has participated in various TV and theater productions. She was part of the cast of “A retreat to fall in love”, a film in which she and Merly Morello played a couple. This film will be released in 2023.

Through his social networks, especially on his Tiktok account, Béjar usually shares fragments of the acting work he does.

Spanish actress Alex Bejar. Photo: Alex Béjar/Instagram

Alex Bejar’s Instagram

through his Instagram official, Alex Béjar shows the photo sessions he does on his trips and for different advertising campaigns in which he works.

Alex Béjar shares photos of his travels. Photo: Alex Béjar/Instagram

Why was romance rumored with Merly Morello?

Alex Béjar described as his “girlfriend” Merly Morello on social media and she treated her the same way. This fact caused strong rumors to emerge about an alleged romance between the two.

Later, to put an end to the speculation, the Peruvian actress herself clarified her relationship with Béjar on Instagram. “Alex and I are very good friends. We call each other girlfriends because we were girlfriends in the movie we shot this year (2022),” mentioned. “I didn’t think they would take it so literally because I uploaded stories with her calling her that in April. Ha ha ha,” she added.