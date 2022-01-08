Alessia Rovegno She is one of the daughters of actress Bárbara Cayo and businessman Lucho Rovegno. The young model was out of the public eye of local entertainment until her relationship with reality boy Hugo García was confirmed. He is part of the Cayo clan, one of the families with the greatest influence and artistic trajectory in the country, and now he seeks to shine with his own light in the music industry.

She is an artist on the rise. Alessia has more than 200,000 followers on her Instagram account, where she publishes diverse content. Recently, his name was in several headlines, since rumors of a possible romance with the former participant of This is war, a relationship that is now confirmed and they show their love on social networks.

Alessia Rovengo in Victoria’s Secret

In 2017, when she was just 19 years old, the young model had the opportunity to be accepted as an applicant for the giant Victoria’s Secret brand and thus be able to walk the, now defunct, catwalk of which modeling icons such as Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum were part.

Alessia Rovegno is a model with international projection. Photo: Alessia Rovegno / Instagram

Thus, Alessia Rovegno She was the second Peruvian to apply for the prestigious American brand, the first being the top model Juanita Burga, who tried in 2015 and, although she did not succeed in completing the project, she did achieve international fame by posing for the lens of Mario Testino. Vogue, L’oreal Paris and Vogue.

Alessia Rovegno has made her debut as a singer and now performs cumbia version covers with her sister. Photo: Alessia Rovegno / Instagram

However, in 2019 the lingerie brand canceled its famous show for several reasons. Some of the main ones was that the public considered the show as sexist and not very diverse in the face of the diversity of women’s bodies, preserving a unique and unattainable standard of beauty. For this reason, they have currently announced the actress Priyanka Chopra and the footballer Megan Rapinoe as a new image of the brand, breaking down the stereotypes that previously solidified.

He was on the cover of Things magazine

Alessia Rovegno It is one of the Peruvian models with the greatest international projection. In 2018, he was the cover of the magazine Cosas por Fiestas Patrias and wore the uniform of the Húsares de Junín. However, on that occasion hundreds of netizens criticized her harshly and assured that the selection of the model was a mistake. Faced with this, her aunt, the renowned actress Stephanie Cayo, did not hesitate to defend her.

Alessia Rovegno was the cover of Cosas magazine in 2018. Photo: Cosas Magazine / capture

“I believe in a country full of contrasts. How is life, how is the world. I have traveled a lot in this place where we live and I see that there is a great difference in the cultures that support their brothers, their countrymen, and those who feel jealousy, indifference or anger at their triumphs, “he wrote on his social networks.

Likewise, he urged that Peruvians change their mentality. “Separation is not going to get us anywhere good to learn from. Union, on the other hand, makes us smarter, open to change and to work as a team. That one / a is white, blonde, yellow, tall, or whatever your physique, does not make you less Peruvian. On the contrary, it opens you up to the true world of all the contrasts that we have as a multiracial country “ , continued the post.

His relationship with Hugo García

The reality boy with a passion for extreme sports Hugo García is currently in love with Alessia Rovegno. As it is remembered, Hugo was in a relationship of more than 5 years with the influencer Mafer Neyra, and it was at the beginning of 2021 that they announced their separation.

After several months of silence, during an interview for You are in all, the ‘warrior’ told details about his relationship with the daughter of Bárbara Cayo. “We try to make it all super intimate, I have always been a low profile … I have tried to keep it on the sidelines, to take care of our private life and not expose more than necessary”he commented. They have now been a couple for a month and Hugo has already met the Cayo family.

Her debut as a singer

Alessia Rovegno seeks to emerge as a singer. Three months ago he released his first music video clip entitled “Un amor como el Nuestro”, and currently it has more than 100,000 views. Likewise, he also covers different songs in the cumbia version with his sister Arianna Rovegno on his Instagram account. Alessia & Vambina.

Some of the most recent are “Red heels” by Sebastián Yatra, “Volví” by Bad Bunny and “Sejodioto” by Karol G. His videos have been a total success, having thousands of likes and comments where his followers crave more content.

Who are your parents?

She is the daughter of the Peruvian actress Bárbara Cayo, one of the older sisters of the Cayo clan, and the businessman Lucho Rovegno, who has a Rovegno Bakery Baguette. Also, he has two sisters.

His aunts are the famous actresses and dancers Fiorella Cayo, Stephanie Cayo and Max Cayo, who are recognized in the entertainment world in the country for having participated in different productions. Stephanie is the one who has managed to work abroad in the film The Force of Nature with Mel Gibson. Likewise, his mother Barbara was part of the remembered novel Whirlwind.

Arianna Rovegno publishes a photo of her mother Barbara Cayo when she was young. Photo: Arianna Rovegno / Instagram

Arianna Rovegno published in 2018 a photograph of her parents when they were young and it surprised thousands of users. “God! My sister was a girl. So cute and your dad so hot. There are loves that stay in the background, as if tattooed in the deepest part and come alive when you see your children grow up with so much of one ”, commented Fiorella Cayo, who has her successful dance school called Dance Studio.