In an incident captured in video in Mexico City, witnessed a fight between a woman riding an electric skateboard and a cyclist on Cuitláhuac avenue, in the Azcapotzalco mayor’s office. The cyclist, who was carrying a camera, recorded the altercation that occurred near the junction with Marina Nacional.

According to eyewitnesses, the confrontation began when the woman on the skateboard accused the cyclist of shutting her down on the road. Shouting and complaining at him, the woman caught up with the cyclist and began an exchange of words full of insults.

In the video, to which UNO TV had access, it can be seen how the cyclist tried to escape by accelerating his speed, but the woman continued to chase him and took an object that appeared to be pepper spray from her bag, which intensified the tension of the encounter. The insults kept flying between the two, creating a hostile and aggressive environment.

The cyclist decided to seek help at a security module located on the corner of Ejército Nacional, where he requested the intervention of an officer from the CDMX Citizen Security Secretariat. The cyclist accused the woman of chasing him and assaulting him with the aforementioned object, while she alleged that he had insulted and hit her.

The officer intervened and listened to the claims of both users involved in the altercation. After mediating the situation, he decided to let them go on the condition that they never fight again. In this way, the incident came to an end and both continued their separate ways.

As for the question of who was at fault in this conflict, it is difficult to determine for sure based solely on the video and the collected testimonies. It is clear that there was a series of verbal provocations and aggressive attitudes on both sides, which created a tense and dangerous atmosphere on the public highway.