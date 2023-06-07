“Lionel Messi has decided. His destination: Inter Miami”informed the journalist Guillem Balagué, biographer of the Argentine ’10’, through a tweet published in the last hours.

‘Lionel Messi will sign for Inter Miami’: biographer of the Argentine ’10’

In a note published on the website of the British channel ‘BBC’, Balagué, author of Messi’s biography, assured that the Argentine star will sign for Inter Miami.

“He wanted to stay in Europe for one more season but, when he did not receive satisfactory offers, he had the direct choice between Inter Miami (USA) or Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)”he explained.

“He was strongly inclined to be in favor of moving to Saudi Arabia, where he would have joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the league in a deal that could not be matched financially.”revealed Messi’s biographer.

Balagué, a renowned Spanish journalist, assured that the agreement of the Argentine ’10’ would include commercial agreements with the German firm Adidas and the North American company Apple.

(Also: Lionel Messi, ‘it didn’t turn out as we thought’: Neymar’s emotional farewell to PSG’s ’10’).

Messi has decided. His destination: Inter Miami Leo Messi goes to Inter Miami — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) June 7, 2023

Why would Messi not return to Barcelona?

The ’10’ could go back to dressing as Barcelona

According to the biographer of the Argentine, Messi would not return to Barcelona due to limitations of the financial ‘Fair Play’.

​

This, after the visit of Jorge Messi, father and agent of ’10’, to the offices of the Catalan team was revealed in recent days.

Likewise, a few weeks ago, the French agency AFP had assured that Messi would be a new player for Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia. However, says Balagué, the offer would not have been of the same value as that of Inter Miami.

More news

SPORTS