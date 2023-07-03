Once favored to gamble and become the Morena’s candidate for the Presidency in 2024the comparisons between the six ‘caps’.

here a salary analysis. The one who stands out the most with the best perception is Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubón, who as Secretary of Foreign Relations, received only 1,643 pesos less per month than the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who to date receives a gross salary of 175,241 pesos every month.

The salaries

According to an analysis carried out by EL DEBATE, with information from the National Transparency Platformabout the salaries of the people who have raised their hands to coordinate the ‘defense of transformation’, an internal process of Brunettethe ex-chancellor was positioned as the official with the best salary among the applicants.

Behind him, Adam Augusto Lopez Hernandezwho before his resignation as head of the Ministry of the Interior earned 2 thousand 858 pesos less than AMLO.

Meanwhile, the Labor Party José Gerardo Rodolfo Fernández Noroñawho requested indefinite leave in the Chamber of Deputies, had the lowest remuneration among the applicants, earning 68 thousand 220 pesos less than the chief executive monthly.

The data shows that none of the former officials failed to comply with what is mandated by Article 9 of the Federal Law on Remuneration of Public Servants.

Which states that “no public servant bound by this law will receive a remuneration (…) greater than the maximum annual remuneration that the President of the Republic is entitled to receive for ordinary payments.”

However, he warns that most of the aspirants to be the candidate of Morena for the Presidency in 2024 and the President of the Republic himself had an increase in their salary after June 30, 2022, some in gross and net salary, and others only in net.

increases

There are several factors that can contribute to public officials receiving an increase in their financial remuneration, including the period that has elapsed since the last time their salary was increased. salary or even that it corresponds to inflation, explained the doctor in economics Óscar Rojas Silva, who has experience in the federal public administration.

“Then the increases are to counteract inflation itself or the other option is that it has been determined through the Treasury that there are enough elements for certain ranks of bureaucracy to have an increase.”

In turn, the last increase in the minimum wage, which meant 20 percent more to the daily salary of Mexican families, could also be related to the fact that high-level officials have had said increase in their finances, although not directly, He specified that it is a chain repercussion.

Previously, López Obrador reported a gross salary of 167,617 pesos, nine months later, by March 31, 2023, he was recorded as receiving 7,624 more pesos, which results in 175,241 pesos per month, without discounting deductions.

Regarding his gross salary, the president received 116 thousand 326 pesos in June of last year and for March the amount went to 122 thousand 257 pesos, that is, 5 thousand 931 pesos more.

Cases of Marcelo Ebrard and Adam Augustus They are very similar, at the same time that López Obrador had an increase in his salary, the former secretaries of state also received an increase of almost the same amount.

For the former foreign minister, this increase was 7,553 pesos in gross salary and 5,921 pesos in net salary, which means only 71 pesos less than AMLO in gross salary and 10 pesos less in net.

Likewise, the increase in the gross salary of the former head of Segob was 7,423 pesos and 5,964 pesos in net salary, that is, 201 pesos less than the president in gross salary, but 33 more after discounting taxes and deductions.

The case of Claudia Sheinbaum calls attention to the fact that although there was no increase in gross salary, there was a net increase of 14,960 pesos more in her favor per month, a situation that could indicate that fewer deductions were being made to the official in relation to the report of June 30, 2022.

Given the situation, Rojas Silva indicated that it would have to be seen what were the modifications that were made in the Government of Mexico City. He sensed that it could be a tax refinement, which does not imply that Sheinbaum has been exempt from paying taxes, according to the specialist.

On the other hand, it was Fernández Noroña who had a slight increase in his net salary of just 769 pesos per month, well below the other applicants mentioned.

For this analysis, it was not possible to locate previous reports regarding the salaries of senators Ricardo Monreal and Manuel Velasconot even on the official page of the Senate in the Transparency section, because the link referring to monthly remunerations is inoperative and, therefore, it is unknown if they have received any increase in salaries.

good bonuses

The only ones officials who did not report some type of benefit or compensationAccording to the National Transparency Platform, they were Marcelo Ebrard and Gerardo Fernández.

Until the last report, the president of Mexico received 1,215 pesos in the pantry each month, the same with Adán Augusto López, neither of them reports bonusvacation premium or other types of benefits.

In his case, Senators Monreal and Velasco received a Christmas bonus each year with a gross amount of 344,760 pesos and a net amount of 228,600 pesos.

Claudia Sheinbaumin the last report of March 31, 2023, had additional perceptions from different areas such as the Christmas bonus, vacation bonus, eyeglasses and other concepts for a gross and net amount of 93 thousand 107 pesos, the periodicity of which is not specified in that said amount is delivered, since it appears in the same description that it can be biweekly, monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and/or annual.

In turn, the report indicates that there is another section of economic benefits with a gross and net amount of 283 thousand 251 pesos from which pantry, marriage support, additional allowance, financial support for school supplies, among other concepts that appear in the same denomination, and like the previous section, it does not define a single periodicity.

Applicants for the candidacy of Morena.

To understand…

The race of Morena for the Presidency started

Although officially started the race for the candidacy of Morena for the Presidency of Mexico With the registration of the applicants to participate in the internal process of the party, it was since last Monday, June 5, that the agreements of the process were established at a dinner convened at the National Palace by AMLO.

They go on tour The six applicants, who do not want to be called pre-candidates to keep their forms, are already on tours through the different regions of the country and yesterday they concluded their tenth day of informative assemblies, which in reality have the objective of gaining popularity and being the chosen. The result of the candidate’s survey will be known on September 6, according to the agreement.

DO NOT TRANSPARENT

“Now with austerity they supposedly took away benefits, but no, they no longer charge them to the official”

hector ponce

EL DEBATE columnist

In other years there was no cap on how much high-level officials could earn; however, the difference lies in the breakdown that they disclose about salaries and the ease of accessing them, commented the columnist for EL DEBATE Héctor Ponce.

They receive savings more than salary

“If you asked for the information, they already gave you how much they spent, what vehicles they brought, gasoline vouchers, cell phones, and now with austerity they supposedly removed them, but it is not true, they are no longer transparent or they are no longer charged to the official” . He commented that both the salary received by President López Obrador and the cabinet officials receive it in full, because they invoice all kinds of travel expenses, they use the vehicles of the institutions, so more than a salary, it is a saving that they arrives.

Héctor Ponce, columnist for EL DEBATE.

EXCESS WAGES

“Before at least it was clear how much the secretaries and officials earned to be able to demand them”

michael vincent

EL DEBATE columnist

The salaries of the officials are the same, the prerogatives are the same, although it is true the bureaucracy changed and there were some administrative mergers, there really was no fight against salary excesses, considered the columnist for EL DEBATE Miguel Vicente.

There was clarity in the excesses

“Before, at least there was clarity as to when secretaries and high-level officials earned to be able to demand the excessive amounts they invoiced, today we only have the narrative of transparency and the fight against corruption.”

He was of the opinion that austerity was a good idea of ​​President López Obrador; however, it is not exercised and remains only in the discourse.

Transparency and accountability is not a priority in the 4T government, it has many areas of opportunity in which current governments can work, he said.

Miguel Vicente, columnist for EL DEBATE.

The data

What does the law say?

The Federal Law on Remuneration of Public Servants states that No public servant can receive a salary greater than that received by the President of the Republic.

Transparency obligations

The General Law of Transparency and Access to Public Information requires obligated subjects to publish the remuneration of all public servants in Mexico.