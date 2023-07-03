The Thai royal family donated a now 29-year-old elephant named Muthu Raja to Sri Lanka in 2001. Sri Lanka has issued an official apology to Thailand for the ill-treatment of the elephant.

The elephant donated to Sri Lanka more than 20 years ago was returned to Thailand on Sunday. The reason for returning the elephant was allegations of mistreatment of the animal at its place of placement in a Buddhist temple.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP and the British Broadcasting Corporation report on the matter BBC.

Thai authorities began reclaiming the elephant last year after they became aware that the animal may have been tortured and neglected while in a Sri Lankan Buddhist temple.

About On Sunday, Muthu Raja, weighing 4,000 kilograms, was flown almost 2,500 kilometers from Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo to the city of Chiang Mai in northern Thailand.

The elephant was returned to its homeland on Ilyushin’s Il-76 transport plane. According to the BBC, the return operation cost about $540,000, and according to AFP, up to $700,000

According to AFP, last November, Muthu Raja was taken out of the monastery and taken into temporary custody at a zoo in Colombo. According to a veterinarian interviewed by AFP, the elephant had several wounds at the time and was in poor condition.

Now, a large part of those wounds have already healed. In Thailand, the animal is still transported to a nature reserve near Chiang Mai.

“He arrived in Chiang Mai successfully,” said Thailand’s environment minister Varawut Silpa archa at the airport.

Elephants are considered sacred animals in both Thailand and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Wildlife Pavithra Wanniarachchi according to Thailand strictly demanded the return of the elephant.

Prime minister of the country Dinesh as Gunaward told parliament in June that he had personally apologized for the elephant’s mistreatment by the Thai king Maha Vajiralongkorn.