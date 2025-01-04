The Community of Madrid will resume in 2025 what is known as ‘kangaroo check’a direct aid program to encourage the hiring of childcare providers in the region. This incentive is intended for families that hire staff for child care and people with disabilities, offering up to 4,000 euros in subsidies. The objective of the program, promoted by the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, is to facilitate the reconciliation of work and family life, alleviating the labor costs derived from these hires.

The program, which is now two years old since its first edition in 2023, will have a provision of three million euros by 2025. Depending on the family’s per capita income, this aid may cover up to 100% of the quotas admitted, especially in families with incomes of less than 20,000 euros, or 30,000 euros in the case of single parents.

Families who have hired household employees for the home will be able to access this aid. care of children under 12 years of age —or 18 if they have some type of disability recognized— or a dependent family member who lives at the same address. In addition, they must meet certain requirements advanced by the autonomous government and included in the previous year’s call from the electronic headquarters of the Community of Madrid: