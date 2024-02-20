SQUARE ENIX has released the first of a new series of gameplay dedicated to SaGa Emerald Beyondthe next one coming 25 April. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will feature the localization director Neil Broadley explore the different worlds that we can visit within the game and show us some features of the combat system.

Before leaving you with the gameplay I remind you that the game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android devices. Good vision!

SaGa Emerald Beyond – Let's Play with Developers #1

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu