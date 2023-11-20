Comparable to the cast of a Pedro Almodóvar film, the extravagant ‘troupe’ of women that accompany the leader of La Libertad Avanza (ultra-right), Karina Milei, Victoria Villarruel, Lilia Lemoine and Fátima Flórez, has raised all kinds of speculation and controversies.

The Argentine feminist movement has insisted that the economist’s ideas endanger the rights of women and, therefore, those of the entire society. However, and despite the constant accusations against him of misogyny and machismo, his closest circle is made up mainly of women.

Karina Milei.







1. Karina Milei, the sister



For her brother she is ‘The Boss’, since she was the guru of the La Libertad Avanza campaign. She has been compared to Isabel Perón, former Argentine president (1974-1976) and widow of General Juan Domingo Perón, and to Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

A graduate in Public Relations and a tarot fan, she is 51 years old – two years younger than her brother – and has become his main advisor and confidant, to the point that her brother joked that she could become his “first lady” – before that his relationship with Flórez became known.

His figure was involved months ago in an alleged sale of candidates in the interior provinces of the country, a case that is being investigated by Justice.

Victoria Villarruel.







2. Victoria Villarruel, next vice president



The current deputy has been accused of being a “denier” of the last Argentine military dictatorship (1976-1983), after refuting on several occasions the figure of 30,000 missing persons, accepted by human rights organizations.

Daughter of the late Lieutenant Colonel Eduardo Marcelo Villarruel, who participated in the so-called Operation Independence, deployed in 1975 and considered the beginning of repression, this lawyer founded the Center for Legal Studies on Terrorism and its Victims (CELTYV) in 2006.

This association has organized numerous tributes to the “victims of left-wing terrorism of the seventies, carried out by the People’s Revolutionary Army (ERP, communist ultra-left) and Montoneros (Peronist left) guerrillas.” According to Milei, he will assume the areas of Security and Defense in his cabinet.

Lilia Leoine and Milei.







3. Lilia Lemoine, the makeup artist and elected representative



‘Influencer’, scourge of feminism, supporter of flat earth theories and follower of ‘cosplay’ – an activity widely practiced in Japan that consists of dressing up as the most popular characters in the world of manga, anime or comics -, Lilia Lemoine is the creator of the image of Milei.

Elected deputy, she is in charge of outlining the future president’s face to enhance his features and retouching his characteristic hairstyle.

During the campaign he made provocative statements, such as the interview in which he expressed his desire to promote a bill so that men “can renounce paternity” if their sexual partners “puncture” their condoms or his recent threat to a journalist with the loss of his job due to the privatization of public media that Milei will promote.

Fatima Florez.







4. Fátima Flórez, the bride



The latest to join Milei’s universe is her current partner, a popular television face known for her imitations of very popular figures in Argentina, but especially of former president Cristina Fernández (2007-2015), current vice president.

“We are just like each other,” the comedian commented, smiling, during the couple’s visit to the historic talk show of nonagenarian Mirtha Legrand, a true television event, because it was the first time they spoke in public about themselves and in the same program in which they met.

Flórez and Milei made their relationship public last August and, since then, there have been no shortage of rumors about whether it is a setup.

Previously, Milei was only known to be in a relationship at the age of 47 or 48. On the other hand, her “little four-legged children”, as she calls them, her four mastiff dogs, clones of her deceased first pet and emotional totem, Conan, are known.

Although at the close of the October campaign he played a prominent role, greeting the crowd with an affected gesture that referred to that of Eva Perón ‘Evita’, he later kept a discreet background to the point that Milei was questioned about the relationship in one of his last interviews.

«Fátima is there, she is next to my sister. There are my praetorians. “Look if it’s (everything) okay that I can stand talking about politics,” said the then candidate and, as of December 10, the next Argentine president.