The total number of air passengers has exceeded 520 million so far this year, according to data published on the Civil Aviation Administration of China website..

Travel has improved significantly in China after the strict measures to combat the Corona epidemic were eliminated.

But the world’s second-largest economy is still facing difficulty in achieving a strong recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, as distress in the housing market, local government debt risks, slowing global growth and geopolitical tensions have dampened momentum. A series of policy support measures have proven only modestly helpful, increasing pressure on the authorities to introduce further stimulus.

