Latina will bring back the traveling comedians to television. Meet the characters that would integrate the ranks of the new space that will compete with “El Reventonazo” and “JB en ATV”.

Just like in the 1990s, the traveling comedians They will return to television with their own program, nothing less than on the Latina TV signal. The famous comedians who in recent years have moved to the Alameda Chabuca Granda and other spaces in the Historical Center of Lima. Now they will make their triumphant return to TV screens to cheer up young and old alike with their witticisms. To date very little is known about this new humorous space; However, what is certain is that it will be in direct competition with América TV’s “El Reventonazo de la Chola” and ATV’s “JB en ATV”.

Currently, the two figures already confirmed to participate in the comedy space are José Luis Cachay Ramos and Alcy Nivin Pacheco, better known as Chino Risas. But, as the days go by, more details of what this new television format will bring have seen the light.

Which traveling comedians would be part of the new Latina show?

According to first-hand information from The popular, the pilot program that brought together the personalities of the humorous world was shot in December 2022; however, due to the political situation in which the country has been submerged in recent weeks, the approval of the proposal presented a delay.

“A few days ago we saw the result (of the pilot) and we all loved it,” he said. Luis Guillermo Camachocontent and programming manager of Latina, last Monday, February 20, in which he told details about the new projects of the channel that the San Felipe channel is bringing.

For what will be the first episode of the comedy show, the Chino Risas, Yerson known as Chanchito Jr (son of the remembered Cara de Chancho), as well as Jhonny Carpincho. They also called Michelle Ovalle, Joao Castillo (former member of “JB en ATV”), Dorita Orbegoso, La Pánfilaamong other characters.

Despite the fact that the cast is not yet fully defined, it was learned that Chino Risas would be the one who would lead the Saturday night program. In addition, it is expected to have the presence of the popular little martian, show and mayimbú.

What will the show be called and when does it premiere?

So far, the exact date on which the traveling comedian show will start is unknown, but what is known is that it will be during the following months. According to El Popular, the name of the comedians’ program is outlined as “The shred of humor“And this would be in charge of Alfredo Benavides, ex-producer of Jorge Benavides.

Latina announced the return of the traveling comics through the first spot. Photo: composition LR

This was the first advance of the Latina comedy show

It’s official that the traveling comics are back on the small screen. This confirmation came after Latina TV published two promotional videos announcing the new project on its social platforms. The first spot was voiced by the popular Chino Risas and showed, in detail, the steps of the comedians on their journey through the streets of Av. San Felipe. Also, the protagonists carry a sign that says “Very soon.”

Chino Risas is officially part of Latina TV

Alcy Nivin Better known in the artistic field as Chino Risas, he starred in a fun video for Latina Televisión in which his jump to the small screen is confirmed. In the clip published on the channel’s Instagram account, the comedian can be seen entering the facilities when security personnel suddenly ask for his documents. “What’s up, little brother! Hi, I’m Chino Risas and I’m already (part) of Latina. Let me pass ”, he expresses cheerfully.