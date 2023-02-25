Once again Boef manages to lead the charts with an album. His record Luxury problem entered the Album Top 100 at number one. That is already the fourth time in five years, because the rapper knew with his albums All A Dream (2020), 93 (2018) and Sleep deprivation (2017) also took first place in the charts.

Luxury problem is even so successful that the rapper managed to get fifth place in the worldwide Spotify Album Debuts Chart last week. ‘My album is just number 5 worldwide. WTF gap,” he wrote on Instagram. The rapper left behind successful country singer Jordan Davis and French afro artist Tayc, among others.

Secretly, Boef had already predicted it: his new album Luxury problem becomes a hit. Boef revealed the title and cover of the album in December last year and at the same time announced that the record would be released on January 20. In mid-January, the rapper announced that he wanted to postpone the album to February 17 because there were “too many hits” on the record. He therefore first wanted to release some songs as a single before coming up with his album. In the weeks before the release, he released songs with Christian D. and Lil Kleine, among others. See also Russia says relations with US are at lowest point in history

Record

With the latter, Boef finally managed to break a record of the most streamed track in the Netherlands on the first day after its release. The single was listened to more than 846,000 times on Friday. It is the fourth track on which the two can be heard together. Newspaper district, Patser behavior and Millionaire were all top 10 hits.

Boef and Lil Kleine celebrated on Instagram because of the record. “The fact that we broke this is very good to me,” wrote Lil Kleine. ‘I can’t thank you enough for this, without you this would never have been possible! On the single, Lil Kleine goes deeper into the problems with his ex Jaimie Vaes for the first time. Boef swept the floor in a response with anyone who wants to ‘cancel’ his colleague. ‘They want to boycott but they can’t, because I score hits’.



